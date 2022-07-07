Upside Down Pictures announced as new company from Stranger Things creators

Upside Down Pictures announced as new company from Stranger Things creators
Stranger Things creators announce new production company: Upside Down Pictures (Netflix/PA)
Thu, 07 Jul, 2022 - 01:10
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The brothers behind the hit Netflix series Stranger Things have formed a new production company with several new supernatural projects already in the pipeline.

Matt and Ross Duffer, who also executive produced the series, have formed the company to develop film and television projects as part of their overall deal with the streaming giant.

It is called Upside Down Pictures in reference to the infamous and sinister Upside Down realm in Stranger Things.

Sharing a sneak peek at upcoming projects, Netflix revealed that several live-action adaptations were in the works as well as a stage play set in the world of their popular show.

Other projects include a live-action television adaptation of Japanese manga and anime series Death Note, and a series adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub‘s The Talisman.

The company will also produce an original series from creators Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews as well as a live-action Stranger Things spin-off series based on an original idea by the Duffer Brothers.

The Duffer brothers have formed the company to develop film and television projects as part of their overall deal with the streaming giant (Netflix/PA)

The stage play will be produced by multi award-winning producers Sonia Friedman, Stephen Daldry (known for The Crown, Billy Elliot and The Reader) and Netflix.

Daldry will also direct.

More in this section

Cheer star Jerry Harris sentenced to 12 years for child pornography charges Cheer star Jerry Harris sentenced to 12 years for child pornography charges
Nipsey Hussle Trial Jury finds man guilty of murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle
Oscars-Academy Museum Jacqueline Stewart to lead Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
StrangerThingsPlace: UK
Jerry Harris said ‘I am not an evil person’ as he was sentenced to 12 years behind bars for crimes relating to child pornography and soliciting sex from minors (Netflix/PA)

Jerry Harris says ‘I am not an evil person’ as he receives 12-year sentence

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices