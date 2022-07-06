Travis Scott stops performance to ensure fan safety

Travis Scott stopped a performance on Monday evening to make sure fans were safe.

The US rapper told members of the audience who were climbing on a metal truss near the stage to “get down” several times.

Scott still faces multiple lawsuits following the tragedy during his headline set at the Astrowold music festival in Texas, in November last year.

Ten people died and thousands more were injured as fans surged toward the stage, though the rapper said he did not know people were hurt.

In video footage shared online of a performance at the Coney Art Walls in Coney Island, the rapper is seen performing alongside Meek Mills.

Part way through he stops the music to tell fans “we need y’all to get down”.

Later the pair ensure that other people of the crowd are alright and tell members of security not to push on the barricades at the venue.

It comes as a US festival scheduled to feature Scott’s first headline slot since the Astroworld tragedy was cancelled due to logistical issues.

The Day N Vegas festival, due to take place in September, said that a combination of timing and productions had forced the cancellation.

