Chris Evans struggles to keep concentration during Buzzfeed ‘puppy interview’

Chris Evans struggles to keep concentration during Buzzfeed ‘puppy interview’
Chris Evans struggles to keep concentration during Buzzfeed ‘puppy interview’ (Joel C Ryan/AP)
Sat, 18 Jun, 2022 - 14:55
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Chris Evans has asked how he can ever go back to “regular interviews” after being questioned while surrounded by a group of puppies.

The Marvel actor hailed the experience, organised by Buzzfeed, as the “greatest interview ever” after being “overwhelmed” by tiny dogs.

Evans was asked about his recently released Disney film Lightyear as well as his roles in the Marvel Comic Universe (MCU) but struggled to keep his concentration due to excitement.

He also talked about the importance of adopting older dogs and how his own pet, Dodger, came into his life.

“Greatest. Interview. Ever,” the actor wrote on Twitter.

“And thanks for letting me bring in some older pups, Buzzfeed! They deserve all the love and attention too.

“How can I ever go back to regular interviews?”

He earlier posted: “I’m honestly worried that I didn’t answer ANY questions.

“All I remember is apologizing a lot for not paying attention.”

More in this section

PGGB Awards William would be perfect 007 candidate, say James Bond producers
No Time To Die Royal World Premiere - London James Bond producers to receive CBEs at Buckingham Palace
The Brit Awards 2022 - Arrivals - London Saturdays star Mollie King announces she is pregnant with her first child
EvansPlace: UK
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard (AP)

Judge makes jury’s 10.3 million dollar award official in Depp-Heard trial

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices