French film titan Jean-Louis Trintignant dies aged 91

French film legend and amateur racing car driver Jean-Louis Trintignant, who earned acclaim for his starring role in the Oscar-winning film A Man And A Woman half a century ago, and went on to portray the brutality of aging in his later years, has died aged 91.

He died at his home in south-west France, according to Bertrand Cortellini, who operated a vineyard with the actor and visited him on Thursday before his death.