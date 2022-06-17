Drake surprises fans by revealing imminent release of seventh studio album

Fri, 17 Jun, 2022 - 04:06
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Drake has surprised fans by revealing the imminent release of his seventh studio album.

The US rapper made the announcement on social media just hours before the scheduled release of midnight on Thursday.

The album is titled Honestly, Nevermind.

Posting a picture of the album cover, which features the title written in retro, grunge graffiti lettering on a black background, the singer wrote: “7th studio album ‘HONESTLY, NEVERMIND’ out at midnight.”

Drake, real name Aubrey Graham, later posted a track list to the album.

The 14-track list includes; Intro, Falling Back, Texts Go Green, Currents, A Keeper, Calling My Name, Sticky, Massive, Flight’s Booked, Over Drive, Down Hill, Tie That Binds, and Jimmy Cooks.

It comes just nine months after the release of his last album Certified Lover Boy, which was delayed while the rapper recovered from surgery on an injured leg.

All six of Drake’s previous albums have topped the charts in the US.

