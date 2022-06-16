Netflix offers first glimpse of Dame Emma Thompson as formidable Miss Trunchbull

Thu, 16 Jun, 2022 - 02:38
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Netflix has offered the first glimpse of Dame Emma Thompson as the formidable Miss Trunchbull in the upcoming film of Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical.

The streaming giant released a new trailer for the film which stars the award-winning actress alongside a host of famous British faces.

Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham, Sindhu Vee and Andrea Riseborough are joined by newcomer Alicia Weir, who plays the title character.

The film adaptation, written by Dennis Kelly, is adapted from the Tony and Olivier award-winning Royal Shakespeare Company’s production of the popular musical.

Newcomer Alicia Weir will play the title character of Matilda Wormwood (Netflix/PA)

In a picture released alongside the trailer, Dame Emma is seen with the tight bun and famous military style coat of the bullish headteacher.

The role was played by Welsh actress Pam Ferris in the original 1996 film Matilda, which also starred US actors Danny DeVito, Rhea Pearlman and Mara Wilson.

Lynch will play Matilda’s kindly teacher Miss Honey and Vee will take on the role of librarian Mrs Phelps, who loans the precocious child her first books.

Graham and Riseborough play the trashy, TV-watching, money-obsessed Mr and Mrs Wormwood.

The film is scheduled for release in December.

The pair will receive CBEs (Ian West/PA)

James Bond producers to receive CBEs at Buckingham Palace

