Drake surprises fans by revealing imminent release of seventh studio album

Drake surprises fans by revealing imminent release of seventh studio album
Drake surprises fans by revealing imminent release of seventh studio album (Jordan Curtis Hughes/LD Communications/PA)
Fri, 17 Jun, 2022 - 01:18
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Drake has surprised fans by revealing the imminent release of his seventh studio album.

The US rapper made the announcement on social media just hours before the scheduled release of midnight on Thursday.

The album is titled Honestly, Nevermind.

Posting a picture of the album cover, which features the title written in retro, grunge graffiti lettering on a black background, the singer wrote: “7th studio album ‘HONESTLY, NEVERMIND’ out at midnight.”

It comes just nine months after the release of his last album Certified Lover Boy, which was delayed while the rapper recovered from surgery on an injured leg.

All six of Drake’s previous albums have topped the charts in the US.

More in this section

Mo'Nique Netflix Lawsuit Mo’Nique and Netflix settle after she accuses streaming giant of discrimination
People Britney Spears Britney Spears thanks Versace for making her look like a ‘princess’ for wedding
Star Wars defends LGBT comic over accusations of making franchise political Star Wars defends LGBT comic over accusations of making franchise political
DrakePlace: UK
Kevin Spacey court case

Hollywood star Kevin Spacey arrives at London court to face sex attack charges

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices