Rebel Wilson says she has found her ‘Disney princess’ in coming out post

'I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess'
Rebel Wilson says she has found her ‘Disney princess’ in coming out post

Rebel Wilson shared a selfie with her new partner on Instagram

Fri, 10 Jun, 2022 - 08:46
Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Rebel Wilson has revealed she is in a relationship with a woman.

The Australian actress, 42, said she had found her “Disney princess” as she shared a selfie with her new partner on Instagram.

Her post prompted a wave of congratulations from fans and famous friends, and was liked more than 200,000 times within two hours.

She wrote, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” before adding a rainbow emoji and the hashtag #loveislove.

Rebel Wilson (Doug Peters/PA)
Rebel Wilson (Doug Peters/PA)

Last month, Wilson told People she had been set up with a new partner “through a friend” but refused to reveal their identity.

She said: “We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other.

“It was a bit old-school in that sense – very romantic.”

Wilson was previously in a relationship with businessman Jacob Busch.

They made their red carpet debut as a couple in September 2020 at a gala in Monaco but appeared to confirm their split the following February.

Earlier this year, Wilson followed in the footsteps of Graham Norton, Dame Joanna Lumley and Stephen Fry by hosting the Baftas at the Royal Albert Hall.

More in this section

Singer Britney Spears attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York. Ex-husband of Britney Spears arrested at her home during singer’s third wedding
MY POLICEMAN Emma Corrin and Harry Styles in first-look images from My Policeman
Monkey Seized-Celebrity US animal breeder sentenced for illegally selling monkey to Chris Brown
WilsonPlace: UK
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 22: Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari attend the Sony Pictures' "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" Los Ange

Ex-husband of Britney Spears charged with four misdemeanours at her wedding

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices