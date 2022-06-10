Ex-husband of Britney Spears charged with four misdemeanours at her wedding

Britney Spears’ former husband Jason Alexander has been charged with four misdemeanours after showing up at the singer’s Los Angeles home as she prepared for her third wedding.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Department has said Jason Alexander, 40, had been charged with two counts of misdemeanour battery, one count of misdemeanour vandalism and one count of misdemeanour trespassing following the incident.

Officers from the department responded to an incident of alleged trespassing at the address and later arrested Alexander.

Sergeant Cyrus Zadeh told the PA news agency an altercation had occurred with security officers, during which items had been broken.

“He was able to find his way onto the property and was confronted by security,” sergeant Zadeh said.

“An altercation occurred with the security officers and that’s where the battery occurred… and during the altercation an item was broken so that’s where the vandalism comes into play.

“And by being on private property, the trespass comes into play.”

Sergeant Zadeh said the incident with Alexander had occurred before the wedding took place and those involved were seeking to prosecute.

Alexander was originally arrested for an out-of-county warrant but will now face the additional four charges.

He was transported from the scene to a police station following the incident and is expected to later be transferred to Ventura County jail.

It is understood that the intimate wedding ceremony between the singer, 40, and her 28-year-old fitness trainer partner Sam Asghari was to be held on Thursday.

Shortly before the incident, her former partner Alexander posted an Instagram live story from near to the property, in which he said he was there to “crash” the wedding.

Spears and Asghari became engaged in September last year, with the singer joking that the proposal was “way overdue”.

A 13-year conservatorship which had controlled her life was terminated by Los Angeles Superior Court in November last year.

A source quoted by American publication People had said the ceremony on Thursday was to be attended by around “60 guests of those in their close circle”.

Spears has two children, Sean and Jayden, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

It will be the singer’s third trip to the altar, having divorced Federline in 2007 and Alexander in 2004 after their marriage earlier that year.

In May, the singer announced the loss of her “miracle baby early in the pregnancy”.

She had revealed she was pregnant a month earlier, saying she had taken a test after Asghari teased her about being “food pregnant”.

According to TMZ, Spears’ brother Bryan will attend the ceremony but her sister Jamie-Lynn and parents will not be present.

Spears has been estranged from members of her family after she was placed under the controversial conservatorship in 2008, which controlled many aspects of her life including her finances, amid substance abuse and mental health issues.