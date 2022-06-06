First day of Netflix Geeked Week gives fans a glimpse of new series Wednesday

Audiences were treated to glimpses of highly anticipated new series on the first day of Netflix’s second Geeked Week.

Fans were shown previews of Wednesday and The Sandman, as well as returning favourite Fate: The Wynx Saga, and bloopers from Vikings: Valhalla.

The free five-day event brings fans exclusive news, trailers, celebrity appearances and covers everything from films to TV and games.

Family life is killing me. Time to lose the dead weight. pic.twitter.com/NlkAH8YVSO — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) June 6, 2022

Each day carries a designated theme – Monday’s was series, Tuesday is film, Wednesday is animation and Friday is Games.

Thursday will be entirely dedicated to hit show Stranger Things, series four of which has recently been released.

Opening day included a preview of a new supernatural detective show Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega, which is coming later in 2022.

The series follows 16-year-old Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy.

Season One will follow Wednesday as she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorised the local town, and solve the murder mystery that her parents were embroiled in 25 years ago – all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Also on Monday’s roster was dark fantasy drama The Sandman (Netflix/AP)

Also on the roster of upcoming shows is dark fantasy drama The Sandman, a series following the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the mistakes he has made during his vast existence.

Monday’s line-up featured a panel with the cast and producers of the show, which premieres on August 5 this year, and who shared an exclusive teaser trailer for the show,

are you ready to get Geeked? drop what you’re most excited to see in the comments 👇👇 #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/3RAheOnI5d — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 26, 2022

Fans of fantasy series Fate, a coming-of-age journey of five fairies, were also given a first look at the second series, which is due to return in the autumn.

To round out the day, audiences also enjoyed some bloopers from season one of the popular historical drama Vikings, starring Bradley Freegard, Johannes Haukur Johannesson, Caroline Henderson, Laura Berlin, and David Oakes.

Netlfix’s Geeked Week runs from June 6 to June 10 and is available to stream for free across all major platforms including YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, Twitch and Facebook.