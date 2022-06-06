The main winners from the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

The main winners from the MTV Movie & TV Awards (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Mon, 06 Jun, 2022 - 03:29
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Spider-Man: No Way Home and Euphoria were among the winners at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The annual ceremony returned to honour some of the biggest shows of the last 12 months.

The fan-voted show took place in Santa Monica, California.

Here are the winners from the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards:

Best movie – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best show – Euphoria

Best performance in a movie – Tom Holland (Spider-Man: No Way Home)

Best hero – Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow)

Best performance in a show – Zendaya (Euphoria)

Best breakthrough performance – Sophia Di Martino (Loki)

Best kiss – Poopies and the snake (Jackass: Forever)

Best comedic performance – Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy)

Best fight – Cassie vs Maddy (Euphoria)

Best villain – Daniel Radcliffe (The Lost City)

Most frightened performance – Jenna Ortega (Scream)

Best team – Loki

Best musical moment – Dance With Me (Heartstopper)

Best song – On My Way (Marry Me) by Jennifer Lopez (Marry Me)

Best music documentary – Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u

Here for the hook up – Euphoria

Generation award – Jennifer Lopez

Comedic genius award – Jack Black

