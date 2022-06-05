Tom Holland and Zendaya predicted to win at the MTV Movie And TV Awards

Hollywood couple Tom Holland and Zendaya are predicted to win several categories at this year’s MTV Movie And TV Awards.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home stars are nominated for multiple awards for their individual performances as well as collective efforts in the superhero film.

The ceremony for the fan-voted awards will be hosted by High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Sunday night.

Holland is nominated in several categories including best performance in a movie, best hero, best fight, and best team, alongside fellow Spider-Men actors Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

The Hollywood couple are also nominated for best kiss (Yui Mok/PA)

The couple are nominated for best kiss, and the film itself received a nod in the best movie category.

Meanwhile, Zendaya is in the running for best performance in a show for her role as recovering addict Rue in Euphoria, which is also nominated for best TV show.

Euphoria is also nominated for the ‘here for the hook-up’ award, which is one of the new categories being introduced at this year’s show, along with Best Song.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the MTV Movie And TV awards, which was first broadcast in 1992.

Hudgens told the PA news agency that she was “grateful and honoured” to be hosting and could not wait to celebrate “all we love in pop culture”.

“It’s so much fun, I feel like it’s such an iconic moment in time,” she said of the awards.

“The MTV Movie And TV Awards always does such an amazing job of celebrating those things that we all love in pop culture.

“It’s something that me and my friends will celebrate, so to do it with the world will be exciting.”

She added: “We’re gonna have some laughs, we’re gonna have some good, sentimental moments, but at the end of the day we’re here to celebrate.

The MTV Movie And TV Awards begin at 4am BST on Monday June 6.

A second event honouring reality TV – MTV Movie And TV Awards: Unscripted – will take place immediately after the main show, hosted by reality star Tayshia Adams.