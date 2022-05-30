Disney’s Star Wars Celebration to be held in London in 2023

Disney’s Star Wars Celebration will take place in London in 2023, it has been announced (Ian West/PA)
Mon, 30 May, 2022 - 00:40
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Disney’s Star Wars Celebration will take place in London in 2023, it has been announced.

The capital’s Excel Centre will be the venue of the franchise’s annual convention which is scheduled for April 7 to 10 next year.

The news was confirmed at the closing ceremony of this year’s festival, which occurred in Anaheim, California.

Thousands of fans attended the event, many in elaborate cosplay costumes, which included exclusive panels, screenings and sneak peaks at upcoming spin-off series.

Stars including Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Pedro Pascal, Temuera Morrison and Jon Favreau have featured, giving talks, interviews and autographs.

A special exhibition featuring props and costumes from The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett was also made available exclusively to those attending the celebration.

