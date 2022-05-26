Ellen DeGeneres ends final show with reminder to be ‘your true authentic self’

Ellen DeGeneres ends final show with reminder to be ‘your true authentic self’
Ellen DeGeneres ended her final show with a reminder to be ‘your true authentic self’ (Christopher Polk/AP)
Thu, 26 May, 2022 - 23:20
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Ellen DeGeneres said she hoped she had inspired people to be “your true authentic self” as she concluded the final episode of her US talk show.

The comedian and actress, 64, noted that when she first started the long-running show she was not allowed to say the word “gay”.

She was also not allowed to use the word “we” implying that she and her partner Portia de Rossi were together.

DeGeneres received a lengthy standing ovation from the audience as she walked out for the final episode, which included guest appearances from Jennifer Aniston, Billie Eilish and Pink.

Speaking about the show, which first premiered in 2003, she said: “Twenty years ago, when we were trying to sell the show, no one thought that this would work.

“Not because it was a different kind of show but because I was different.

“Sure couldn’t say wife, and that’s because it wasn’t legal for gay people to get married, and now I say wife all the time.”

Concluding the show, she added: “I hope I’ve inspired you to be yourself, your true authentic self.

“And if someone is brave enough to tell you who they are, be brave enough to support them, even if you don’t understand.”

The show has won multiple Emmy awards during a run that has seen more than 3,000 episodes recorded.

The final episode kicked off with a clip showing the premieres of her previous 18 series before cutting to the final episode.

Ms de Rossi and Ellen’s brother Vance DeGeneres were seen clapping from the front row as the camera panned around the cheering crowd.

Wearing a buttoned up white shirt and black blazer, DeGeneres applauded her audience back and took several deep breaths before her opening monologue.

More in this section

Star Wars: The Force Awakens European Premiere - London Harrison Ford confirms release date for fifth Indiana Jones film
Abba Voyage Abba reunite in London for first time since 1982 for Voyage concert
Marriage Story premiere - BFI London Film Festival 2019 Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta dies aged 67
DeGeneresPlace: UK
Ewan McGregor (Ian West/PA)

Ewan McGregor: Taking Obi-Wan Kenobi to darker place a ‘brilliant challenge’

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices