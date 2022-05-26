Ewan McGregor: Taking Obi-Wan Kenobi to darker place a ‘brilliant challenge’

Ewan McGregor says taking the character of Obi-Wan Kenobi to “a darker, more broken place” had been a “brilliant challenge” as he appeared at Disney’s Star Wars Celebration.

The actor was reunited with co-star Hayden Christensen to promote the new miniseries, and admitted that there was “nothing like” picking up a lightsabre again.

Due to be released on Friday, Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place in the aftermath of Order 66, which instructs all jedi to be killed.

The series panel was introduced by a live choir who sang Duel Of The Fates from Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace.

Joining McGregor and Christensen onstage were other co-stars Rupert Friend and Moses Ingram, director Deborah Chow and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

“Hello there,” McGregor said, imitating one of the jedi master’s famous lines from the film, which drew cheers from the audience.

He thanked fans and credited them with helping to get the series going and making the experience “the most amazing thing”.

“It’s really special to come back to play him with Deborah, with our brilliant cast and I think what happened since we finished episode three in 2003… we’ve started to feel all of your love for the prequels we’ve made,” McGregor said.

“That’s meant an enormous amount to us and to me personally.

“To feel the warmth you have for them has made the experience the most amazing thing.”

He added that it had been “fun” to take Obi-Wan “from Alec Guinness… the wise, spiritual, calm performance he gave… to a darker, more broken place.

“It was a brilliant challenge,” McGregor said.

Attendees of the Star Wars Celebration will be treated to a special screening of the first two episodes on Thursday.

The event is taking place at the Anaheim Convention Centre in California.