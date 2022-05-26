Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta dies aged 67

Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta dies aged 67
Ray Liotta (David Parry/PA)
Thu, 26 May, 2022 - 17:48
Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67, according to US media.

His representative confirmed the news to several outlets saying the actor had died in his sleep.

Liotta found fame playing Ray Sinclair in 1986 film Something Wild, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination.

He went on to star as Shoeless Joe Jackson in the 1989 film Field Of Dreams and is best known for his portrayal of Henry Hill in Goodfellas, directed by Martin Scorsese.

In recent years Liotta appeared in The Many Saints Of Newark and starred alongside Taron Egerton in the Apple TV series Black Bird.

Liotta leaves behind his daughter Karsen and his fiancee Jacy Nittolo.

More in this section

75th Cannes Film Festival Priscilla Presley and Austin Butler among lead stars at Cannes premiere of Elvis
France Cannes 2022 Butterfly Vision Demonstration Protesters speak out against Ukraine war on Cannes red carpet
Ellen DeGeneres ends her talk show Five of the top moments from The Ellen DeGeneres Show
LiottaPlace: UK
<p>Ant and Dec have confirmed that I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! will return to Australia (Ian West?PA)</p>

Ant and Dec confirm I’m a Celebrity’s return to Australia 'if they let us in'

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices