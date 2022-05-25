Diane Kruger and Cara Delevingne among guests at Cannes premiere of The Innocent

Diane Kruger and Cara Delevingne among guests at Cannes premiere of The Innocent
Diane Kruger and Cara Delevingne attend Cannes premiere of The Innocent( Daniel Cole/AP)
Wed, 25 May, 2022 - 04:30
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Diane Kruger, Cara Delevingne and Kristen Stewart were among the famous faces at the star-studded Cannes premiere of Louis Garrel’s The Innocent.

The film, in which Garrel also stars, sees the director try his hand at a new genre of film, the romantic thriller.

Cara Delevingne poses for photographers upon arrival the premiere of the film The Innocent (Joel C Ryan/AP)

He stars alongside Roschdy Zem, Anouk Grinberg and Noemie Merlant as Abel, a man who opposes his mother’s marriage to a convict.

The Innocent is billed as a “touchingly offbeat and funny film” which flicks between romantic comedy and heist-movie.

The premiere was also attended by Oscar-winning director Guillermo Del Toro (Daniel Cole/AP)

The premiere was also attended by Oscar-winning director Guillermo Del Toro and actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

Viggo Mortensen and Mads Mikkelsen were also pictured greeting one another warmly on the carpet.

Viggo Mortensen and Mads Mikkelsen were also pictured greeting one another warmly on the carpet (Joel C Ryan/AP)

Mortensen was previously pictured alongside Lea Seydoux, with whom he stars in David Cronenberg’s Crimes Of The Future.

Last week, the 75th annual festival hosted the star-studded premiere for Top Gun: Maverick, which saw Tom Cruise attend for the first time in 30 years.

The event was subject to strict Covid-19 protocols in 2021 but this year’s Cannes has largely done away with pandemic measures.

More in this section

France Cannes 2022 Butterfly Vision Demonstration Protesters speak out against Ukraine war on Cannes red carpet
Ellen DeGeneres ends her talk show Five of the top moments from The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Jack Merritt funeral Nick Cave thanks fans for their support following death of son Jethro
CannesPlace: UK
Austin Butler, Priscilla Presley, Olivia DeJonge, Tom Hanks and Alton Mason attend the Elvis premiere during during the 75th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Picture date: Wednesday May 25, 2022.

Priscilla Presley and Austin Butler among lead stars at Cannes premiere of Elvis

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices