Woman strips off in Cannes red carpet protest
A protester wearing body paint that read “Stop Raping Us” is removed from the red carpet (Daniel Cole/AP)
Fri, 20 May, 2022 - 18:50
Jake Coyle, Associated Press

A woman who stripped off her clothes to reveal a message written on her body has crashed the Cannes Film Festival premiere of George Miller’s Three Thousand Years Of Longing.

The unidentified woman tore off her clothes during the film’s red carpet procession to reveal the message “Stop raping us” written across her torso next to the blue and yellow colours of the Ukraine flag.

Red was also painted on her legs and groin.

The woman stripped off on the red carpet in Cannes (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

As she yelled “Don’t rape us!” security guards quickly encircled her and took her off the red carpet.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has often been in the spotlight at this year’s Cannes festival, which is screening several films from Ukrainian filmmakers.

The festival barred Russians with ties to the Kremlin from attending.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a surprise address on Tuesday to open the festival.

