Tourism hope for Outer Hebrides as new film showcases beauty of islands

Scotland’s tourist board is hoping the £4 million film industry in the Outer Hebrides will attract more visitors to mark the release of new movie The Road Dance.

Based on a book by the same name, written by STV News presenter and author John MacKay, The Road Dance follows Hermione Corfield as Kirsty MacLeod, who dreams of a better life away from her small village in the Outer Hebrides.

The film will be released on Friday.

Garenin Blackhouse village, Carloway, Isle of Lewis was a major filming location for The Road Dance (VisitScotland/PA)

However, the outbreak of the First World War and a fateful road dance take her life on a dramatic and tragic turn.

VisitScotland is hoping the film’s release will attract more visitors to the Outer Hebrides.

It was shot entirely on location during October and November 2020 and a special preview screening was organised on the Isle of Lewis earlier this month.

Cast and crew of The Road Dance which is released on Friday (VisitScotland/PA)

However, The Road Dance is not the first feature to be filmed on the island.

Lewis was transformed into the fictional Isle of Eriskay in the 1949 comedy Whisky Galore!.

Nearly 20 years later, the islands also featured in 2001: A Space Odessy.

Jenni Steele, VisitScotland film and creative industries manager, said: “It’s an exciting time for screen tourism in the Outer Hebrides and Scotland as a whole with a real boom in major film and television productions.

“Not only do these productions boost the local economy in the short term but give viewers a taste of the country’s amazing landscapes, heritage and culture which hopefully inspire them to visit in the future.

“It is perfect timing that The Road Dance, which is embedded in the island’s history and culture – and shot entirely on location – should be released in Scotland’s Year of Stories.”