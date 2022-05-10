James Hong joined by traditional lion dancers at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

James Hong showed off a selection of martial arts moves and performed alongside traditional Chinese lion dancers as he was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 93-year old screen veteran said he preferred to “feel the moment” instead of giving an acceptance speech as he revealed the surprise performance at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

“As you can see I don’t have any kind of speeches, because I’m not that kind of person,” he told crowds.

“I just come here, I want to feel the moment, to just be here and see people who I haven’t seen in a long time.”

Actor James Hong poses after being honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Mark J Terrill/AP)

Donning a shiny red jacket, he then joined the performers for the energetic routine.

Hong was presented with the accolade by actor and producer Daniel Dae Kim and US actress Jamie Lee Curtis, who praised Hong’s “activism and fearlessness” throughout his lengthy career.

The actor was one of the founders of the East West Players in 1965, the nation’s first professional Asian American theatre organisation, that helps provide opportunities and education about Asian culture.

Actor James Hong (Mark J Terrill/AP)

Throughout his 68-year career he has amassed over 600 acting credits including 469 for Television, 148 films, 32 short films and 22 video games.

His roles include those in Blade Runner, Chinatown, Kung Fu Panda, US sitcom Seinfeld and, more recently, Disney’s Turning Red and Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Hong is the oldest honouree to receive a star on the walk of fame and pretended to tremble comically in his chair as this fact was read out.

He wore an elaborate scarf which appeared to be made from leaves and held a fan with a picture of his own face on it.

In her introductory speech, Curtis praised Hong’s powers of “influence and transformative change.”

“The centre of James Hong the human is kindness and love and those two quals in him and from him continue their concentric circle of influence and transformative change in people who watch him and know him, me very much including,” she said.

“I’m sorry if there are children here but it’s about f****** time we are honouring James Hong with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“God bless you all and God Bless James Hong.”

Kim added that the actor “personifies trailblazer” and revealed that Hong types all his emails in all capital letters.

“You are truly deserving of the hnour you are about to receive and you make us all so very, very proud,” he said.

Hong quipped: “I don’t know how I’m going to survive the day with all these compliments, my head is getting too big.”

The actor’s star is the 2,723rd on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

Dedicated in the category of Motion Pictures, it is located at 6931 Hollywood Boulevard in front of Madame Tussauds.