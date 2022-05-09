The Late Show pauses new episodes as host Stephen Colbert has Covid ‘recurrence’

The Late Show pauses new episodes as host Stephen Colbert has Covid ‘recurrence’ (Ian West/PA)
Mon, 09 May, 2022 - 22:52
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The Late Show will not be taping new episodes “until further notice” after it was announced that host Stephen Colbert continues to experience symptoms of Covid-19.

An announcement from the show’s official social media account said the measures were being taken “out of an abundance of caution” for staff, guests and audience.

Colbert, 57, said he was “basically feeling fine” when he revealed the news last month, and was grateful to have been vaccinated and had his booster jab.

The Late Show has been replaced with repeats since the announcement.

“Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of Covid,” the show’s Twitter account said.

“Out of an abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience, he will be isolating for a few additional days.

“The Late Show will not be taping new episodes until further notice.”

Colbert previously joked that he had caught Covid-19 to “avoid interviewing” Ozark actor Jason Bateman, who was due to appear on the show alongside Ozark co-star Laura Linney and Veep actor Matt Walsh.

On Twitter, Colbert said: “Yep! I tested positive for Covid, but basically I’m feeling fine – grateful to be vaxxed and boosted. Thank you for the well wishes.

“This just proves that I will do anything to avoid interviewing Jason Bateman.”

