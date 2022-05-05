Timothee Chalamet’s Old Vic debut cancelled after pandemic delays

Timothee Chalamet’s Old Vic debut cancelled after pandemic delays
Timothee Chalamet is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after young actors (Ian West/PA)
Thu, 05 May, 2022 - 15:08
Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Timothee Chalamet’s debut at The Old Vic theatre has been cancelled after facing two years of delays due to the pandemic.

The Oscar-nominated actor, 26, was due to appear opposite British actress Dame Eileen Atkins in an adaptation of the critically acclaimed play 4,000 Miles, written by Amy Herzog.

The production was originally scheduled to open in London in April 2020 but was postponed when theatres across the country had to close their doors.

A statement from The Old Vic said: “Following the postponement of 4000 Miles due to the pandemic, and despite an enormous amount of effort from all involved, we have now sadly and reluctantly concluded that we are unable to reschedule the production at a time possible for everyone involved.

Timothee Chalamet was due to appear opposite British actress Dame Eileen Atkins (Ian West/PA)

“After two years of trying hard to make it work, it has proved impossible.

“We’re sorry not to have better news, and we want to thank our audiences for their continued patience and understanding.”

Chalamet was due to star as 21-year-old Leo, who, after suffering a major loss during a summer bike riding trip, seeks solace in the New York home of his 91-year-old grandmother, Vera, who was to be played by Dame Eileen.

The actor is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after young actors having recently starred in 2021’s Dune and 2019’s Little Women.

He has previously featured in theatre productions stateside in The Talls in 2011 and Prodigal Son in 2016.

More in this section

Elizabeth Olsen wants to work with Benedict Cumberbatch in a ‘non-Marvel way’ Elizabeth Olsen wants to work with Benedict Cumberbatch in a ‘non-Marvel way’
Depp Heard Lawsuit Amber Heard tearfully describes alleged violent incidents involving Johnny Depp
Dave Chappelle At The Hollywood Palladium Dave Chappelle ‘refusing to allow on-stage attack to overshadow historic moment’
ChalametPlace: UK
GQ Men of the Year Awards 2016 - London

Rachel Riley on trolling, upskirting and preventing unsolicited sexual content

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices