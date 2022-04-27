Megan Fox believes she ‘manifested’ fiance Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox believes she “manifested” her fiance Machine Gun Kelly and says the couple’s infamous blood-drinking ceremonies are “used for a reason”.

Speaking to fashion magazine Glamour UK, the actress discussed her relationship with the US rapper and their friendship with fellow Hollywood power-couple Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

The couple announced their engagement in January this year with an intimate video showing Kelly, real name Colson Baker, getting down on one knee.

She told Glamour: “(Kelly) is literally my exact physical type that I’ve been manifesting since I was four.

“I’m also four years older than him. So, I think I made him.

“My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is, who knows what he would’ve looked like or been like if it wasn’t for me.”

Fox said the blood-drinking, referenced in her engagement video in Instagram, was “controlled” but that Kelly was more “haphazard” about the activity.

“When I do it, it’s a passage or it is used for a reason,” she said.

“And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’

Speaking to fashion magazine Glamour UK, the actress discussed her relationship with the US rapper (Glamour UK/PA)

“(Kelly) is much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘take my soul.’”

The actress has previously described herself as “unusual” and once said she “went to Hell for eternity” after taking a powerful hallucinogenic in Costa Rica with her fiance.

Together they consumed the psychoactive plant brew ayahuasca, administered by a shaman, which Fox said “bound us together” and “confirmed a lot of things” she needed to know and feel.

The couple recently appeared on the cover of British GQ Style’s Autumn/Winter 2021 issue.

Fox also told Glamour that her friends Kardashian and Barker were “magnetic” but said the couples did not go on “double dates”.

“They’re magnetic, so nobody’s really interacting with them too much, because they’re just stuck,” she said.

“We’ve been to Vegas with them a couple of times and events and things like that.

“But we’re not going on picnics or road trips, we don’t have a lot of double dates. I mean, between all of us, there’s 900 kids.”

Kardashian and Barker, who are also engaged, recently revealed they had had a “practice” wedding in Las Vegas, where they were married by an Elvis Presley impersonator after this year’s Grammy awards.

Fox was previously married to 90210 star Brian Austin Green, with whom she has three children.

The full interview with Fox can be read in the Glamour UK April Digital Issue online.