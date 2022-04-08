Dwayne Johnson and Samuel L Jackson to present at Kids’ Choice Awards 2022

Samuel L Jackson and Dwayne Johnson are among the presenters at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards this year.

The action heroes will join a roster of A-listers at the 35th annual awards in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday.

The ceremony will be hosted by former child star Miranda Cosgrove and American football player Rob Gronkowski.

Samuel L Jackson joins the presenting line up at the awards in Santa Monica, California (Ian West/PA)

The PA news agency understands that Jackson and Johnson will be joined at the ceremony by other stars including Simon Cowell, comedian Kevin Hart and Isla Fisher.

The Kids’ Choice Awards celebrate fan-favourite stars across film, television, music, sports and more – with this year’s event tipped to feature “1,000 epic slimings”.

Grammy award-winning artist Kid Cudi and multi-Grammy nominee Jack Harlow are slated to perform at the ceremony.

“I grew up on Nickelodeon so to be nominated and perform at the Kids’ Choice Awards is crazy. Here’s to hoping I get slimed,” said Harlow.

The ceremony will be hosted by former child star Miranda Cosgrove (Ian West/PA)

Kid Cudi said: “I can’t believe my late 30-something butt gets to party at the Kids’ Choice Awards.

“I grew up loving Nickelodeon and it’s been a dream of mine to get slimed.

“Can’t wait to perform my new single from Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Stars in the Sky, along with a special tune dedicated to all the dreamers out there who might be struggling in life.

“This one’s for you.”

The 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards will air at 12.30am UK time on Sunday.