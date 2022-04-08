Tom Hiddleston treks across Antarctica on foot in new Apple TV series

The White Darkness is based on the true-life account of Henry Worsley, a devoted husband and father and former soldier, obsessed with adventure
Fri, 08 Apr, 2022 - 07:52
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Tom Hiddleston makes a perilous trek across Antarctica in the upcoming Apple TV series The White Darkness.

The Loki actor stars in the series which is based on David Grann’s non-fiction work of the same name.

The White Darkness is based on the true-life account of Henry Worsley, a devoted husband and father and former soldier, obsessed with adventure.

Worsley’s passion for the unknown will ultimately manifest in an epic journey across Antarctica on foot.

Starring Hiddleston as Worsley, the series tells the spellbinding story of courage, love, family and the extremes of human capacity.

Hiddleston will also executive produce the series, alongside Pachinko screenwriter Soo Hugh, Mark Heyman, and Theresa Kang-Low.

The White Darkness is the actor’s second Apple TV venture, after The Essex Serpent.

Carl Morenikeji is celebrating the third film in as many months to feature props supplied by his firm (Scaramanga)

Props supplied by Scottish firm star alongside Redmayne in Fantastic Beasts film

