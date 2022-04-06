Matthew Broderick to miss Broadway performances after positive Covid test

Matthew Broderick to miss Broadway performances after positive Covid test
Matthew Broderick to miss Broadway performances after positive Covid test (Ian West/PA)
Wed, 06 Apr, 2022 - 05:19
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Actor Matthew Broderick will miss upcoming performances of Plaza Suite in New York after testing positive for Covid-19.

The star of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is currently performing in the Broadway show alongside his wife, Sex And The City actress Sarah Jessica Parker.

Performances of the show will continue and Broderick is expected to return on April 15.

Matthew Broderick has been performing alongside his wife Sarah Jessica Parker on Broadway (Ian West/PA)

Parker tested negative for the virus and performed on Tuesday opposite her husband’s stand-in, Michael McGrath.

The production of Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Neil Simon’s classic play is directed by Tony Award-winner John Benjamin Hickey.

It began a limited run at the Hudson Theatre in New York on February 25.

A spokesperson for the production said Broderick was wished a “speedy recovery” by fellow cast and crew.

More in this section

Louis Theroux to explore life of Stormzy and other stars in new series Louis Theroux to explore life of Stormzy and other stars in new series
MTV Video Music Awards 2016 - Arrivals - New York Britney Spears confirms she is writing a book and says process is ‘therapeutic’
64th Annual Grammy Awards - Show Lady Gaga pays emotional tribute to absent Tony Bennett at Grammys
BroderickPlace: UK
Alicia Vikander has spoken about previously feeling unsafe while on set (Ian West/PA)

There are times where I haven’t felt protected on set, says Alicia Vikander

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices