Lady Gaga pays emotional tribute to absent Tony Bennett at Grammys

Lady Gaga received a standing ovation from the Grammys audience after delivering a tribute to her collaborator Tony Bennett.

Billie Eilish was among those in the crowd filmed whooping and cheering after the singer and actress took to the stage to perform the title track from Gaga and Bennett’s album Love for Sale.

Gaga delivered an energetic performance while wearing a turquoise dress featuring bow detailing, and was backed by a big band.

If there’s one (or 8) things we can always expect from a @ladygaga performance, is that it will be brilliant, incredible, amazing, showstopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique, completely not ever been done before. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/nt0qjaOp00 — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022

She dedicated the performance to Bennett, saying after the song: “We love you Tony, we miss you.”

Bennett introduced Gaga via a pre-recorded video, but was unable to attend the Grammys in person due to his health.

The crooner, 95, retired from performing last year after revealing he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016.

Bennett was born in Queens, New York, in 1926, the grandson of immigrants from the impoverished Italian province of Calabria.

He has enjoyed a glorious career since first finding success in the 1950s, performing traditional pop standards and big band music.

Bennett has sold more than 50 million records thanks to songs including I Left My Heart In San Francisco.

Gaga later helped SZA, who was on crutches, up to the stage when she won the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for Kiss Me More with Doja Cat.