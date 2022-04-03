Grammys set for Las Vegas return after suffering pandemic delays

The Grammys will return on Sunday night, with “the biggest night in music” taking place in Las Vegas after suffering pandemic delays.

The 64th annual ceremony will be hosted by The Daily Show presenter Trevor Noah at the 17,000-seat MGM Grand Garden Arena and feature an array of live performances and surprise guests.

The event was originally scheduled to take place on January 31 in Los Angeles but was postponed as the Omicron variant spread in the US.

Drop a 🎶 if you'll be joining Music's Biggest Night.



Watch the #GRAMMYs, April 3 on @CBS! pic.twitter.com/8HULQ83F1D — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 1, 2022

Multi-genre performer Jon Batiste has the most nominations with 11 but faces competition from the likes of Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo.

Elsewhere, The Weeknd claimed three nominations despite saying last year he would not allow his label to submit his music in protest at the event’s controversial voting system.

In response to widespread criticism, the Recording Academy has made several major changes to the awards process, including the removal of controversial review committees.

The body said nominations for the general and genre fields would now be voted on by a majority of members rather than anonymous groups of experts from within the academy.

Critics had argued it left too much power in the hands of faceless and unaccountable committees.

Artists of colour have long said the system resulted in them missing out on the more prestigious categories.

Taylor Hawkins and Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters (Victoria Jones/PA)

Sunday night’s ceremony will feature a tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, organisers have confirmed, following his death aged 50 last weekend.

The band were due to perform at the Grammys but pulled out after also scrapping all their upcoming tour dates “in light of the staggering loss”.

Among other acts that are scheduled to perform at this year’s event are Oscar-winner Eilish, Lil Nas X and Rodrigo.

K-pop megastars BTS, Jack Harlowe, Brandi Carlile and award-winning country band Brothers Osbourne are also on the bill.

An unannounced performance by Kanye West was reportedly scrapped due to his “concerning online behaviour”, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The rapper is nominated for five Grammy awards this year, including best rap album for Donda, best rap song and most popular artist.

The Grammys will broadcast live on CBS from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday from 1am UK time.