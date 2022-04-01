Pulp Fiction’s Samuel L Jackson and Uma Thurman reunite in dark comedy thriller

Pulp Fiction’s Samuel L Jackson and Uma Thurman reunite in dark comedy thriller
Samuel L Jackson and Uma Thurman reunite to star in a dark comedy thriller (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Fri, 01 Apr, 2022 - 21:03
Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Hollywood stars Samuel L Jackson and Uma Thurman will lead the cast of new thriller The Kill Room.

Oscar award-winning actor Jackson, 73, will play a hitman’s boss while Academy award nominee Thurman, 51, will appear as an art dealer in a dark comedy about a hitman who becomes a sensation in the art world.

The announcement comes after the pair’s nostalgic Pulp Fiction reunion with actor John Travolta at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday.

Samuel L Jackson (Art Streiber/PA)

Pulp Fiction, directed by Quentin Tarantino, was released in 1994 to critical acclaim and for which both were nominated for an Academy Award.

The dark comedy charts a series of incidents that intertwine the lives of two Los Angeles hitmen, a gangster’s wife, a boxer and two small-time criminals.

Director Nicol Paone, whose directing debut was on Will Ferrell and Adam Mckay’s Funny Or Die, said: “Getting to make The Kill Room, an already incredible script, with Uma Thurman and Samuel L Jackson, is beyond my wildest dreams.

Uma Thurman (Peter Lindbergh/PA)

“Every moment they’re on screen they are both enviable and eye-catching.

“I am eternally grateful to both of them for saying yes and I am thrilled to bring this to life.”

The Kill Room will begin production in New Jersey and New York in the spring.

More in this section

Graham Norton Show - London Tom Cruise to receive special tribute at 75th Cannes film festival
Glass European Premiere - London John Travolta praises Pulp Ficton co-star Bruce Willis as a ‘generous soul’
Tom Parker death The Wanted’s Nathan Sykes pays tribute to Tom Parker
JacksonPlace: UK
Heidi Klum has paid tribute to French photographer Patrick Demarchelier (Ian West/PA)

Heidi Klum and Kate Hudson among those remembering Patrick Demarchelier

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices