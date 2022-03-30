Bruce Willis to step away from acting career after aphasia diagnosis

Bruce Willis will be “stepping away” from his acting career due to health issues, his family has announced.

The US actor has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition which has affected his cognitive abilities.

Willis has starred in hit films including the Die Hard series, Pulp Fiction, Armageddon, Moonrise Kingdom, 12 Monkeys and Looper.

Disclosing the news on social media, his family said it had been a “really challenging time” for them and thanked fans for their “continued love, compassion and support”.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” a statement shared on Instagram read.

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

Willis married actress Demi Moore in 1987 and had his three eldest children, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

The pair separated in 2000 but remained on amicable terms and Willis remarried actress Emma Heming in 2009.

The pair also share two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.

'A really challenging time'

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

“As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.” The post was signed from Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn.

Willis has been nominated for multiple awards including five Golden Globes, of which he has won one, and three Primetime Emmys, of which he won two.

In 2006, he was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in Los Angeles.