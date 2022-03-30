The Wanted star Tom Parker dies aged 33 after brain tumour diagnosis

The Wanted star Tom Parker has died at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

The singer, originally from Bolton, died on Wednesday surrounded by his family and bandmates, a statement released by the group said.

He disclosed in October 2020 that he had been diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma and had begun radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

Despite his diagnosis, in recent weeks he had performed on stage with his bandmates as part of their much-delayed reunion tour.

A statement on The Wanted’s Instagram page said: “Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates.

“Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi.

“He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts.”

His widow, Kelsey Parker, formerly Hardwick, said the hearts of his family were broken by his death.

She wrote on Instagram: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side.

“Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.

“We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you.”

He has been married to Hardwick since 2018 and they welcomed their son, Bodhi, in October last year. Their daughter, Aurelia Rose, was born in 2019.

The Wanted formed in 2009, with Parker, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Nathan Sykes and Jay McGuiness.

They are known for songs such as Glad You Came, Chasing The Sun and All Time Low.