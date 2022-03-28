The Oscars plays host to Pulp Fiction reunion

A Pulp Fiction reunion took place at the 94th Academy Awards as John Travolta, Uma Thurman and Samuel L Jackson shared a nostalgic moment together while presenting an award.

Pulp Fiction, directed by Quentin Tarantino, was released in 1994 to critical acclaim.

The dark comedy charts a series of incidents that intertwine the lives of two Los Angeles hitmen, a gangster’s wife, a boxer and two small-time criminals.

Uma Thurman and John Travolta re-enacted one of the iconic scenes from Pulp Fiction (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The trio, who were presenting the prize for best actor, took a moment to pay homage to the film – often regarded as one of Tarantino’s best – with a recreation of one of its famous scenes.

While Jackson, 73, stood at the lectern, Travolta, 68, and Thurman, 51, began dancing the routine they perform at a dance competition in a diner during the film.

As the pair re-enacted the dance between Travolta’s character Vincent Vega and Thurman’s character Mia Wallace, Jackson, who played Jules Winnfield, joked: “Some actors stay in character through an entire shoot and some, well, they just never let it go.

“Maybe later we’ll have a five dollar milkshake,” said Thurman, recalling one of her character’s most famous lines.

Travolta responded with a line referencing his character: “Yeah, how’s about a Royale with cheese?”

“See what I mean?” Jackson then asked the audience, before adding: “Pulp Fiction was a masterpiece, but these two think it was all about a dance contest.”

Thurman played Mia Wallace alongside Travolta who played Los Angeles mobster Vincent Vega (Ian West/PA)

As the re-enactment drew to a close, the trio’s attention turned to a briefcase sitting on the lectern, with Jackson saying: “All of the murder and mayhem that occurred in two hours and 45 minutes was about what was in here.

“And at the end of the film, they stopped the reveal, and the audience was left to draw their own conclusions about the meaning of existence.

“Now should we finally reveal what’s actually in this briefcase?” Jackson asked his co-stars.

The three Hollywood stars then opened the briefcase to reveal the envelope containing the winner of the Oscar for best actor.

The award went to Will Smith for his portrayal of Richard Williams in King Richard.