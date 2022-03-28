Judi Dench graces Oscars red carpet on the arm of TikTok famous grandson

Judi Dench graces Oscars red carpet on the arm of TikTok famous grandson
The actress is nominated in the best supporting actress category for her role in Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical Belfast (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Mon, 28 Mar, 2022 - 00:28
Lily Ford, PA

Dame Judi Dench has arrived at the Oscars red carpet with her grandson, TikTok star and date for the ceremony, Sam Williams.

The actress, nominated in the best supporting actress category for her role in Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical Belfast, has been a social media sensation for her videos with Sam.

He has now totted up a following of more than 236,000 on the platform thanks to his videos of Dench’s perfectly co-ordinated viral dance challenges and ‘Guess the Lyrics’ games.

The 83-year-old can be seen dancing to Relationship by Young Thug and Cheryl by Yung Gravy in some of the most popular videos, and also takes part in a jokes quiz in which she knows all the answers.

Her grandson even gave a glimpse of his Oscars prep ahead of tonight’s event, posting a TikTok of his transition from daywear to suit.

The video is titled: “Let’s go off to the Oscars!”

The 24-year-old is yet to give his followers a peek at his grandmother at the event on his TikTok or Instagram.

On the arm of her grandson, Dench landed on the red carpet for the 94th Academy Awards wearing a simple white satin column dress with an embroidered jacket over the top.

Read More

Killarney's Jessie Buckley misses out on Oscar but hometown reception planned for star

More in this section

94th Academy Awards - Show The records broken at the 2022 Oscars
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals Will Smith becomes Oscar winner on night embroiled in controversy
94th Academy Awards - Show Everything you need to know about groundbreaking best picture winner Coda
OscarsDenchPlace: UK
Will Smith (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Will Smith throws Oscars into chaos as Chris Rock altercation overshadows win

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices