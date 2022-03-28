Riz Ahmed scoops first Oscar for The Long Goodbye

Riz Ahmed scoops first Oscar for The Long Goodbye
Aneil Karia, left, and Riz Ahmed accept the award for best live action short for The Long Goodbye at the Oscars (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Mon, 28 Mar, 2022 - 03:38
Kerri-Ann Roper, PA Entertainment Editor

Riz Ahmed reflected on the “role of the story” during an acceptance speech for the best short film (live action) at this year’s Oscars.

The actor and musician, 39, took to the stage during the star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles to accept the award for The Long Goodbye.

The 11-minute film, directed and co-written by Aneil Karia, who joined him on stage, which is also co-written and stars Ahmed, tracks a family who are preparing for a wedding celebration when “the events unfolding in the outside world arrive suddenly on their doorstep”.

Speaking on stage, Ahmed said: “In such divided times, we believe that the role of story is to remind us that there is no us and them, there is just us.

“This is for everyone who feels like they don’t belong, anyone who feels like they’re stuck in no-man’s land.

“You’re not alone, we’ll meet you there. That’s where the future is.”

Last year Ahmed was nominated in the best actor category for Sound Of Metal, where he played a drummer who loses his hearing, but lost out to Sir Anthony Hopkins, who won for The Father.

He first found fame with British audiences as one of four incompetent British terrorists who set out to train for and commit an act of terror in Chris Morris’s 2010 film Four Lions.

Since then the actor, who is also a rapper known as Riz MC, has starred in Nightcrawler, Jason Bourne, Venom and Star Wars film Rogue One, as well as TV outings on Girls and The Night Of.

Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza arriving at the 24th British Independent Film Awards ceremony at Old Billingsgate, London. Picture date: Sunday December 5, 2021.

He revealed in January last year, during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, that he and US writer Fatima Farheen Mirza had tied the knot.

The actor joked about their supposed “secret” wedding and told Fallon: “It’s a weird one because we live in a social media age if you don’t get on the megaphone about stuff it’s like, it’s a secret.

“But I never know how much is oversharing.”

In 2020 film Mogul Mowgli he starred as a British-Pakistani rapper called Zed on the cusp of his first world tour, who is struck down by an illness that threatens to derail his burgeoning career.

The film was subsequently nominated at the 2021 Baftas in the Outstanding British film category.

He established his own production company called Left Handed Films.

