In pictures: Top moments from the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars

Timothee Chalamet greets fans as he arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (John Locher/AP)
Mon, 28 Mar, 2022 - 00:43
Kerri-Ann Roper, PA Entertainment Editor

The 2022 Oscars red carpet has thrown up more than just sizzling fashion moments.

Dune actor Timothee Chalamet took time to pose with fans while Belfast director Sir Kenneth Branagh and The Power Of The Dog director Jane Campion were pictured sharing a greeting.

Jane Campion, left, and Kenneth Branagh arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (John Locher/AP)

Sir Kenneth and Campion are both nominated in the best directing category, with Campion having won the accolade in the same category at this year’s Bafta film awards.

Actress Rosie Perez and Game Of Thrones star Jason Momoa were pictured on the red carpet.

Rosie Perez, left, and Jason Momoa arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (Jae C. Hong/AP)

Belfast star Jamie Dornan, his wife Amelia Warner and fellow actor Andrew Garfield shared a candid moment on the red carpet.

Jamie Dornan, from left, Amelia Warner and Andrew Garfield arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (Jae C. Hong/AP)

Benedict Cumberbatch, nominated in the leading actor category for his role in The Power Of The Dog, shares a moment with his wife, Sophie Hunter, on the red carpet.

Benedict Cumberbatch, left, and Sophie Hunter arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (Jae C. Hong/AP)

Jessie Buckley, nominated in the actress in a supporting role category for The Lost Daughter, poses with the film’s director Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Jessie Buckley, left, and Maggie Gyllenhaal arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

West Side Story actress Ariana DeBose, nominated in the actress in a supporting role category for West Side Story is seen in the audience talking to fellow Oscar nominee Olivia Colman, who is nominated in the actress in a leading role category for The Lost Daughter.

Ariana DeBose appears in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/AP)

This year’s Academy Awards, the 94th, sees the ceremony return to normal for the first time in two years.

Campion’s western The Power Of The Dog leads the pack this year with 12 nominations.

Nominated couples include Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst, as well as Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Hollywood power couples arrive hand in hand at the Oscars

