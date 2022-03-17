Disney shares first look at Olivia Rodrigo documentary

Olivia Rodrigo attending the Brit Awards 2022 (Ian West/PA)
Thu, 17 Mar, 2022 - 21:25
Naomi Clarke and Alex Green, PA

Olivia Rodrigo has offered fans a first look at the documentary charting the creation of her number one debut album.

The American pop sensation, 19, shot to worldwide fame following the release of the global hit Drivers License in January last year, and her subsequent album Sour peaked at number one in the UK and US charts.

The forthcoming film, titled driving home 2 u (a SOUR film), will be released on Disney+ on March 25.

In a trailer, the singer is seen in the recording studio, driving across America and recording music videos for her hit singles.

In a voiceover, she says: “I just wanted to tell people what was going on in the back of my head in a way that was proud and not ashamed.”

She also addresses the heartbreak that inspired her pop-rock songs such as Good 4 U and Traitor.

The singer, who starred in Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical – The Series, first made headlines when Drivers License went viral on social media platform TikTok.

The song sparked claims it had been inspired by a potential love triangle among her Disney co-stars.

Rodrigo continued to have a breakout year, with follow-up singles Deja Vu and Good 4 U also enjoying international success.

Her debut album Sour earned Grammy nominations and topped the charts in the UK and US, also winning album of the year at the Apple Music Awards and People’s Choice Awards.

