Aisling Bea to star in Take That musical film

Aisling Bea has said she is “ready to get singing and dancing” as she is cast in new film Greatest Days featuring iconic songs from Take That.

The film, based on the hit stage musical The Band written by Calendar Girl’s Tim Firth, will be a feel-good story of love and friendship.

It will feature some of pop group Take That’s biggest hits including Greatest Day, Patience, Back For Good, A Million Love Songs and Shine.

Howard Donald, Gary Barlow and Mark Owen of Take That celebrating after their album, Odyssey, went straight in at Number 1 on the UK’s Official Albums Chart (Official Charts/PA)

Band members Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald will serve as executive producers on the film.

They said: “This is a really exciting time for us.

“We’re really looking forward to working with such a talented and creative team on the film and we’re absolutely delighted to have such a brilliant cast on board.”

Bea, who won a TV Bafta in 2020 for her show This Way Up, has been announced as part of the cast line-up, alongside Alice Lowe from Black Mirror, The Responder’s Amaka Okafor and Marc Wootton who starred as Mr Poppy in the Nativity!

She said: “After two years of a pandemic, I am ready to Relight My Fire and get singing and dancing in this feel-good joy fest of a movie.

“I have long waited for Take That to know who I am. I’ve played the long game, but I feel like I am now so close.

Alice Lowe (Lee Malone/PA)

“My dream is for them to ask me to sing the Lulu solo on stage, so I hope they read this quote and take THAT into consideration.”

Jayde Adams will also appear in the new film as well as Lara McDonnell, Jessie Mae Alonzo, Nandi Hudson, Carragon Guest and Eliza Dobson.

The story will follow five best friends who have the night of their lives at a concert from their favourite boy band.

After 25 years, the group reunites and reminisces about their past and discover their future.

The band members will be played by Aaron Bryan, Dalvin Cory, Joshua Jung, Mark Samaras and Mervin Noronha.

Coky Giedroyc will direct and Danny Perkins will produce the big screen adaption which has been developed with the “full support” of Take That and Universal Music Group.