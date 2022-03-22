Kylie Jenner says her son’s name is no longer Wolf

She did not say what her son’s name had been changed to
Tue, 22 Mar, 2022 - 03:39
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Kylie Jenner has revealed she and Travis Scott have changed the name of their second child because they “didn’t feel like it was him.”

The reality star posted the news on her Instagram story, hours after sharing a video documenting her pregnancy journey with her son, who was initially named Wolf Webster.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore, we just really didn’t feel like it was him,” the 24 year-old wrote.

“Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

She did not say what her son’s name had been changed to.

The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star welcomed her second child with US rapper Scott on February 2 this year.

The couple already have a four-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, whose birthday is on February 1.

The nine-minute video, titled To Our Son, features personal messages from family members including reality megastars Kim and Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall and Kris Jenner.

Jenner reveals her pregnancy craving was steak, eating “red meat for lunch and dinner and a baked potato, just a lot of meat”.

Also sharing the moment she gave birth, Scott can be heard saying to the new born: “What up big boy.”

The child, formerly known as Wolf Webster, was born on February 2 weighing 8lbs and 13oz.

