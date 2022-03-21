Amy Schumer says she pitched having Volodymyr Zelensky appear at the Oscars

Amy Schumer says she pitched having Volodymyr Zelensky appear at the Oscars
Amy Schumer says she pitched having Volodymyr Zelensky appear at the Oscars (Doug Peters/PA)
Mon, 21 Mar, 2022 - 23:57
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Amy Schumer says she pitched the idea of having Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky appear at this year’s Oscars to the show’s producers.

The comedian, who is due to host the 94th annual awards on Sunday, said the show was a “great opportunity” to highlight current world events.

But speaking to ET Canada, she revealed the idea had been rejected.

“I actually pitched… I wanted to find a way to have (president) Zelensky satellite in or make a tape or something just because there are so many eyes on the Oscars,” she said.

Schumer said she wanted the Ukrainian president to make a tape for the ceremony because there would be ‘so many eyes on the Oscars’ (Peter Nicholls/PA)

“I am not afraid to go there, but it’s not me producing the Oscars.”

Schumer will present the ceremony alongside fellow US actor-comedians Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

The stars will make history this year as the first all-female line-up to front the show, which will be watched by millions around the world.

“I think there is definitely pressure in one way to be like, ‘This is a vacation, let people forget we just want to have this night,’ but it is like well we have so many eyes and ears on this show,” Schumer said.

Schumer will present the ceremony alongside Regina Hall (pictured) and Wanda Sykes (Ian West/PA)

“I think it’s a great opportunity to at least comment on a couple of things. I have some jokes that kind of highlight the sort of current condition.

“I mean, there are so many awful things happening that it seems hard to focus on which one.”

The 94th Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27.

More in this section

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 Strictly dancer Nikita Kuzmin details grandmother’s ‘escape’ from Ukraine
Celebrities in London Academy announces latest batch of stars to present at the Oscars
Jaymes Vaughan, Jonathan Bennett attending the 7th Annual ONE NIGHT FOR ONE DROP 2019, HYDE Nightclub, Bellagio Resort & Casino Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan in ‘dream wedding’ in Mexico
SchumerPlace: UK
The MET Gala 2019 - New York

Kylie Jenner reveals unseen home footage documenting second pregnancy

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices