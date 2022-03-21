Kylie Jenner reveals unseen home footage documenting second pregnancy

Reality queen Kylie Jenner has shared a video documenting her pregnancy journey after giving birth to her second child.

The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star gave birth to son Wolf Webster, whose father is rapper Travis Scott, on February 2 this year.

The couple already had a four-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, whose birthday is on February 1.

During the nine-minute video, Jenner surprises her mother Kris with the baby news, presenting her with an ultra-sound image, who responds: “This is one of the happiest days of my life.”

In a personal message to the baby filmed for the video, Kris struggled to hold back the tears.

She said: “To my new grandchild, I cannot wait for you to get here, I think about you every day and I am just really excited to meet you. I’m filled with lots of emotion.

“You’re coming into the most amazing family, lots of cousins, you’re going to have the best life because you have the parents and the best family.”

Jenner revealed her pregnancy craving was steak, eating “red meat for lunch and dinner and a baked potato, just a lot of meat”.

In the video, titled To Our Son, Jenner documents the baby wriggling in her stomach before revealing she had the same due date as her first child on February 1.

Her daughter Stormi is seen at an ultra-sound scan watching the baby’s heartbeat before later hugging and kissing Jenner’s stomach.

In personal messages from family, sister Kendall Jenner says: “You inspire me so much with being a mum”, while Scott’s mother Wanda Webster says: “I am so happy that you are the mother of my grandchildren.”

She added that becoming a father was the “best thing ever” for Scott and that she sees “a different person in my son”.

Filming messages to the unborn baby, Khloe Kardashian said: “I cannot wait to be your favourite aunt, just so you know I am everyone’s favourite aunt.”

Also in the video, Kim Kardashian said: “I pray that you love the family that you are born into because we are very special, we love you and we can’t wait to meet you.”

The home video concludes with Jenner in the birthing suite with her mum Kris and boyfriend Scott in attendance, sporting black face masks.

Sharing the moment she gave birth, Travis can be heard saying to the new born: “What up big boy.”

Wolf Webster was born on February 2 weighing 8lbs and 13oz.