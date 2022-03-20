Zelensky praises Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for 35m dollar Ukraine appeal

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has praised Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for “inspiring the world” after they raised nearly 35 million US dollars for the country.

The Hollywood power couple spoke with Mr Zelensky following their efforts to secure public donations to help supply humanitarian aid to those caught up in the conflict.

On Sunday, Mr Zelensky shared a photo on Twitter taken during a video call with the duo.

.@aplusk & Mila Kunis were among the first to respond to our grief. They have already raised million & are sending it to @flexport & @Airbnb to help 🇺🇦 refugees. Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world. #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/paa0TjJseu — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 20, 2022

He wrote: “@aplusk & Mila Kunis were among the first to respond to our grief. They have already raised 35 million US dollars & are sending it to @flexport & @Airbnb to help (Ukrainian) refugees.

“Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world.”

He added the hashtag #StandWithUkraine.

Earlier this month, the couple committed to matching donations made to rental company Airbnb and freight transporter Flexport for up to three million dollars (£2,276,000), with the aim of raising 30 million dollars (£22,764,000).

They reached their target on Thursday with the total continuing the grow.

We are overwhelmed with gratitude for your support. 2 weeks ago, we asked you to join us and more than 65,000 of you stepped up and donated what you could. Now, with your help we have reached our million goal. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/zQfQ1BNWZm — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) March 17, 2022

Launching the appeal, Kunis, who was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, described herself as a “proud Ukrainian” whose family arrived in the US in 1991.

She wrote: “Ukrainians are proud and brave people who deserve our help in their time of need.

“This unjust attack on Ukraine and humanity at large is devastating and the Ukrainian people need our support.”

The couple, who married in 2015 and share two children, have since promised to do “everything we can” to ensure that the money “finds maximum impact with those in need”.

Fellow celebrity couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively also previously pledged to match donations up to 1,000,000 dollars (£750,000) to support the growing number of Ukrainian refugees.

The pair urged people to donate to humanitarian charity US For UNHCR to help the thousands of citizens displaced by the conflict, and said they would double the support shown.