Critics Choice Awards winners in full

Here is the full list of winners for the 27th Critics Choice awards
Critics Choice Awards winners in full
Critics Choice Awards winners in full (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Mon, 14 Mar, 2022 - 05:56
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Best Picture – The Power of the Dog

Best Director – Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Best Actor – Will Smith (King Richard)

Best Actress – Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Best Acting Ensemble – Belfast

Best Comedy Feature – Licorice Pizza

Best Animated Feature – The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Best Foreign Language Film  – Drive My Car

Best Supporting Actress – Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Best Supporting Actor – Troy Kotsur (Coda)

Best Original Screenplay – Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Best Adapted Screenplay – Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Best Young Actor/Actress – Jude Hill (Belfast)

Bes Visual Effects – Dune

Best Cinematography – The Power of the Dog

Best Production Design – Dune

Best Costume Design – Jenny Beavan (Cruella)

Best Hair And Makeup – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best Editing – West Side Story

Best Song – No Time to Die (No Time To Die)

Best Score – Hans Zimmer (Dune)

Best TV drama series – Succession

Best Comedy Series – Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series – Mare of Easttown

Best Actor In A Drama Series – Lee Jung-Jae (Squid Game)

Best Actress In A Drama Series – Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Best Actress In A Comedy Series – Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Actor In A Comedy Series – Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Best Actor In A Limited Series Or Made For TV Movie – Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Best Actress In A Limited Series Or Made For TV Movie – Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series – Sarah Snook (Succession)

Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series – Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series – Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series – Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television – Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television – Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Best Animated Series – What If…?

Best Foreign Language Series – Squid Game

Best Movie Made For Television – Oslo

Best Talk Show – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Best Comedy Special – Bo Burnham: Inside

Lifetime Achievement Award – Billy Crystal

SeeHer Award – Halle Berry

More in this section

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Show Jude Hill brands siblings ‘copycats’ in adorable CCA acceptance speech
27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Press Room Bafta winners score double following Critics Choice Awards success
27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Show Belfast and Ted lasso among winners ar Critics Choice Awards
CriticsChoiceWinnersPlace: UK
<p>Bold colours and long trains reign at CCA red carpet (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)</p>

Bold colours and long trains reign on Critics Choice Awards red carpets

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices