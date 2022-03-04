Angelina Jolie signs three-year film and TV deal

Angelina Jolie has said “the freedom to tell important stories and bring them to a global audience” is at the heart of a three-year film and TV agreement she has signed.

The deal with Fremantle will see the Oscar-winning actress produce, direct and star in a spate of feature films, documentaries, and original TV series.

The 46-year-old Hollywood star said: “I am excited to be working with such a passionate and forward-looking team that has an international perspective.”

Angelina Jolie, has signed a multi-year international filmmaking agreement with leading global creator, producer and distributor, @FremantleHQ, part of RTL Group. Read more about the international filmmaking, television and documentary deal at >>> https://t.co/P3clqjWFz7 pic.twitter.com/hIMKCy5Ht0 — RTL Group (@rtlgroup) March 4, 2022

Jolie will produce and direct the feature film Without Blood – adapted from Alessandro Baricco’s best-selling novel about war, revenge and healing – in Italy in May.

The Eternals star, who is a Special Envoy for the UN refugee agency, will also be working on upcoming documentaries and original series, Fremantle has announced.

Jennifer Mullin, Global CEO of Fremantle, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Angelina, joining creative forces in the next phase of her extraordinary career as a producer, director, actor and humanitarian.

“Fremantle and Angelina share the passion and ambition of telling compelling stories from everywhere in the world, for everyone in the world.

“We embrace and support the creative independence of our partners and look forward to working with Angelina to bring powerful and unique stories to a global audience.”