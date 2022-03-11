Comedy legends to appear in star-studded line-up for Ukraine fundraiser

Comedy legends to appear in star-studded line-up for Ukraine fundraiser
Comedy legends will appear in star-studded line-up for Ukraine charity benefit (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Fri, 11 Mar, 2022 - 16:19
Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Alan Carr, Michael McIntyre and Romesh Ranganathan have been announced as part of the star-studded line-up for a comedy event raising money for war-torn Ukraine.

The charity benefit will be held across two nights at London’s Eventim Apollo on March 28 and 30 in aid of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Humanitarian Appeal providing aid to those fleeing Ukraine.

The first show will star Ranganathan alongside Dara O’Briain, Kerry Godliman and Jo Brand, as well as Russell Kane, Suzi Ruffell, Jack Dee and Tom Allen.

Carr and McIntyre will feature in the second show alongside Rob Beckett, Rosie Jones and The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett.

Angela Barnes, Mark Steel and Nathan Caton will also be taking to the stage, with more names to be announced in due course.

The profits from every ticket will go to the DEC Appeal.

Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan feature in the comedy line-up (Ian West/PA)

The DEC brings together 15 of the UK’s leading aid charities, including British Red Cross, Oxfam UK and Save the Children UK, which are working on the ground in Ukraine and at the country’s borders to help those fleeing the conflict, which started on February 24 when Russia invaded its neighbour.

Tickets for the Eventim Apollo charity benefit are on sale at www.eventim.co.uk/artist/charity-benefit-in-aid-of-ukraine

More in this section

EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 - Preview - London Rebel Wilson promises ‘cheekiest, filthiest jokes’ when she hosts Baftas
Sesame Street Sesame Street remembers ‘warmth and humour’ of Emilio Delgado after his death
Celebrity screening of Phantom of the Open - London Sir Mark Rylance ‘gave up’ acting after shooting a ‘horrible film’
UkrainePlace: UK
Sarah Michelle Gellar has marked 25 years since the first episode of Buffy aired (Sky One/PA)

Sarah Michelle Gellar celebrates Buffy The Vampire Slayer’s 25th anniversary

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices