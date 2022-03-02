Rihanna cradles baby bump in sheer black dress at Dior show

Rihanna cradled her growing baby bump through a sheer babydoll dress as she continued her tour of Paris Fashion Week.

The pop superstar, who is expecting her first child with rapper ASAP Rocky, appeared at the Dior fashion show in a black see-through lace-trimmed tulle dress which showed off her stomach and underwear.

Rihanna at the Dior ready to wear fall/winter 2022-2023 fashion collection (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

She teamed the dress with a black leather coat, long silver necklaces and dark red lipstick.

After the event she went backstage to congratulate Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri on her ready to wear autumn/winter collection.

Rihanna (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Rihanna has been sporting a wardrobe of daring maternity outfits since confirming her pregnancy earlier this year, often showcasing her growing baby bump.

After taking in today's #DiorAW22 show https://t.co/Dlrn3eGdMo, and wearing a #DiorFall22 coat and lace-trimmed tulle dress, long-time House friend @Rihanna went backstage afterwards to meet with Maria Grazia Chiuri and congratulate her on the new collection.#StarsinDior pic.twitter.com/qWKpDTfFJ3 — Dior (@Dior) March 1, 2022

She was joined at the show by Hollywood stars including The Queen’s Gambit actress Anya Taylor-Joy and The White Lotus’s Alexandra Daddario, as well as supermodel Elle Macpherson.

Anya Taylor-Joy (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Rhianna has been a fixture at fashion shows in Milan and Paris this year and on Tuesday she sported a skin-tight peach leather minidress as she was joined by her rapper partner for the Off-White show in Paris.

She teamed the dress with strappy high-heeled sandals and a shearling coat.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky arrive for the Off-White show (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

The show came just months after the death of Off-White founder Virgil Abloh, which rocked the fashion industry in November.

The US designer, who came to prominence as rapper Kanye West’s creative director but later made history as the first African-American to lead French luxury brand Louis Vuitton, died aged 41 after a private battle with cancer.

Pharrell Williams and Paul Pogba (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

The show attracted stars including Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina, Pharrell Williams and footballer Paul Pogba.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell appeared topless on the runway, with a large necklace covering her chest.

Naomi Campbell (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Also taking to the catwalk were Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia Gerber, as well as tennis champion Serena Williams and model Kendall Jenner and sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Kaia Gerber ahead of her mother Cindy Crawford on the runway (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Gerber was clutching a mobile phone and sunglasses as she made her way down the runway in a striking blue skirt and yellow T-shirt emblazoned with the word Pop.

Gigi Hadid sported an equestrian style blue hat, teamed with a navy bomber jacket and full-length tiered blue skirt.

Gigi Hadid (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Williams wore a skin-tight mesh dress.

Serena Williams (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

It is not yet known who will take over from Abloh at the helm of Off-White.