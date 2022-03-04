Victoria Beckham tells son Brooklyn on birthday how he ‘changed my life forever’

Former Spice Girl turned designer Victoria shared a photograph of baby Brooklyn on the beach eating a banana
Victoria Beckham tells son Brooklyn on birthday how he ‘changed my life forever’

Victoria Beckham with baby Brooklyn. Picture: Instagram

Fri, 04 Mar, 2022 - 14:39
Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Victoria and David Beckham have written tributes to their son Brooklyn on his 23rd birthday.

Former Spice Girl turned designer Victoria shared a montage of photos of her eldest boy as she marked his special day on social media.

Sharing a photograph of baby Brooklyn on the beach eating a banana, she said: “23 years ago today my life changed forever, I felt a love impossible to explain.

“Brooklyn, you have no idea how much we all love you. Happy Birthday to the sweetest, kindest soul @brooklynbeckham.”

Brooklyn Beckham has been wished a happy birthday by his parents (Ian West/PA)
Brooklyn Beckham has been wished a happy birthday by his parents (Ian West/PA)

Spice Girl Melanie C commented on the post, wishing the eldest Beckham child a happy birthday and sharing three red love heart emojis.

Former England footballer David also posted a holiday snap of Brooklyn as a baby, wearing round white sunglasses.

He wrote: “Happy Birthday to my amazing boy.

“Happy Birthday bust we love u so much.

“Have the most amazing day @brooklynbeckham @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven,” he said.

The couple are also parents to sons Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, and daughter Harper, 10.

Sharing a recent picture of his brothers in an Instagram post, Romeo added: “Happy birthday bro love u so much @brooklynbeckham.”

More in this section

Asuncion, Paraguay. 27th Feb, 2022. Illustration: In-camera multiple exposure image shows logo of RT (formerly Russia Today), a Russia-backed RT America to cease production, reports claim
Glastonbury presents Live at Worthy Farm George Ezra documentary among UK Global Screen Fund award winners
Sir Michael Caine collection sale## Sir Michael Caine’s gold Rolex sells for more than £125,000 at auction
BeckhamPlace: UK
Award winning British designer and director Tony Walton dies age 87 (PA Archive)

Award-winning British designer and director Tony Walton dies aged 87

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices