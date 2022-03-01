Michael Sheen announces baby news with Swedish girlfriend

Michael Sheen announces baby news with Swedish girlfriend
Michael Sheen announces baby news (Matt Crossick/PA)
Tue, 01 Mar, 2022 - 22:40
Ellie Iorizzo, Senior Entertainment Reporter PA

Michael Sheen has announced that he is to become a father for a third time.

The Hollywood actor, 53, told his nearly 580,000 Twitter followers that his partner Anna Lundberg is pregnant.

Sharing a picture of his hands on her growing baby bump, Sheen said: “…..it appears there may be another on the way! #AngelDelight.”

The Good Omens star’s Swedish girlfriend gave birth to a baby girl in 2019 who the couple named Lyra.

Welsh actor Sheen has a daughter, Lily, 22, from his previous relationship with actress Kate Beckinsale.

The screen star also dated comedian Sarah Silverman for around four years, with the pair living in Los Angeles.

