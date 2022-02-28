CODA cast members praise SAG for ‘validating’ deaf culture and actors

CODA cast members praise SAG for ‘validating’ deaf culture and actors
CODA cast members praise SAG for 'validating' deaf culture and actors
Mon, 28 Feb, 2022 - 05:51
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Cast members of the film CODA praised the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) for “validating” deaf culture and actors, as the film scooped the top prize at the 28th annual ceremony.

The film, featuring an ensemble cast of deaf actors, won SAG’s equivalent of best film, outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

CODA tells the story of Ruby, the child of deaf adults (CODA), and stars Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin and Daniel Durant, as well as English actress Emilia Jones.

In an emotional acceptance speech given in American Sign Language (ASL) Matlin joked that she did not need the microphone and thanked CODAs and their interpreters all over the world.

“I’m stunned… we want to thanks Apple TV+, for trusting us for believing in us and our movie,” she said.

Addressing the film’s writer and director, Sian Heder, she continued: “Thank you for including deaf culture, we love you.

“We deaf actors have come a long way.

“This validates the fact that we deaf actors can work just like anyone else. We look forward to more opportunities for deaf actors.”

Matlin, who has for children who are CODAs, finished by teaching audience members the ASL for “I love you”.

Kotsur also won the first prize of the evening for male actor in a supporting role and in his own speech, also given in ASL, he thanked Apple TV+ for their “authentic” casting of the film.

SAGDeafPlace: UK
SAG winners and presenters use platforms to express solidarity with Ukraine (Jordan Strauss/AP)

SAG winners and presenters use platforms to show solidarity with Ukraine

