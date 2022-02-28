All the winners from the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards

All the winners from the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards
All the winners from the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Mon, 28 Feb, 2022 - 04:36
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Dame Helen Mirren received the lifetime achievement award at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild awards, on a night that saw barely any British success.

Several presenters and award recipients used the platform to express solidarity with the people of Ukraine during the ongoing conflict.

Here are all the winners from the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards:

– Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role – Will Smith (King Richard)

– Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role – Jessica Chastain (The Eyes Of Tammy Faye)

– Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role – Troy Kotsur (CODA)

– Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role – Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

– Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture – CODA

– Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series – Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

– Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series – Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

– Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series – Lee Jung-Jae (Squid Game)

– Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series – Jung Ho-Yeon (Squid Game)

– Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series – Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

– Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series – Jean Smart (Hacks)

– Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series – Succession

– Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series – Ted Lasso

– Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture – No Time To Die

– Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series – Squid Game

– The 57th Annual SAG Life Achievement Award – Dame Helen Mirren

More in this section

Coronavirus Ukrainian Film Academy calls for boycott of Russian cinema following invasion
2014 Met Costume Institute Gala - New York Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively pledge to match Ukraine donations up to £750,000
The Good Liar World Premiere - London Dame Helen Mirren to be honoured at 28th SAG awards alongside British nominees
SAGWinnersPlace: UK
Vienna Philharmonic-Gergiev

Russian music conductor Valery Gergiev dropped by management over Putin links

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices