Ballet star Sergei Polunin and Olympian Elena Ilinykh expecting second child

Ballet dancer and actor Sergei Polunin has announced that he and his partner, Olympic ice skater Elena Ilinykh, are expecting their second child.

Polunin, 32, a former principal of The Royal Ballet who played Count Rudolph Andrenyi in the big screen version of Murder On The Orient Express, and Ilinykh, 27, are anticipating the arrival of a sibling for their two-year-old son Mir.