Ballet star Sergei Polunin and Olympian Elena Ilinykh expecting second child

Ballet star Sergei Polunin and Olympian Elena Ilinykh expecting second child
Sergei Polunin and Elena Ilinykh are expecting their second child (Danil Golovkin/PA)
Thu, 10 Feb, 2022 - 17:45
Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Ballet dancer and actor Sergei Polunin has announced that he and his partner, Olympic ice skater Elena Ilinykh, are expecting their second child.

Polunin, 32, a former principal of The Royal Ballet who played Count Rudolph Andrenyi in the big screen version of Murder On The Orient Express, and Ilinykh, 27, are anticipating the arrival of a sibling for their two-year-old son Mir.

The couple shared a selection of striking images to accompany the news of their imminent new arrival.

The couple revealed they are expecting a sibling for their two-year-old son Mir (PA)

Polunin and Ilinyh said: “Waiting for new life to be born is such a special time for us.”

The couple added: “We are so excited to welcome new happiness into our family, it’s a real wonder of life.”

During her ice skating career, Ilinykh won bronze at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games.

The couple did not reveal their baby’s due date.

More in this section

MTV Video Music Awards - Las Vegas - Arrivals Rapper Eve announces birth of baby boy
Myanmar Filmmaker Prominent Myanmar filmmaker arrested after a year on the run
Music stock Betty Davis, hard funk pioneer, dies aged 77
PoluninPlace: UK
Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum (Ian West/PA)

Jurassic Park meets Jurassic World in first trailer for new blockbuster Dominion

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices